Forsta AP Fonden Takes Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,976,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIS. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $11,563,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,084,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NBIS. Weiss Ratings upgraded Nebius Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Nebius Group from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "peer perform" rating for the company. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Nebius Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Freedom Capital lowered Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $188.31.

Read Our Latest Report on NBIS

Key Stories Impacting Nebius Group

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nebius said it is targeting about 540% data center revenue growth by year-end, reinforcing the view that demand for its AI infrastructure remains extremely strong and could leave the stock undervalued despite its huge run. Article Title

Nebius said it is targeting about 540% data center revenue growth by year-end, reinforcing the view that demand for its AI infrastructure remains extremely strong and could leave the stock undervalued despite its huge run. Positive Sentiment: Citigroup reportedly raised its price target on Nebius to a new Street high of $287, signaling continued bullishness from analysts on the company’s AI data center growth. Article Title

Citigroup reportedly raised its price target on Nebius to a new Street high of $287, signaling continued bullishness from analysts on the company’s AI data center growth. Positive Sentiment: Former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner disclosed a 5.6% stake in Nebius, which can be read as a strong vote of confidence in the company’s AI infrastructure strategy. Article Title

Former OpenAI researcher Leopold Aschenbrenner disclosed a 5.6% stake in Nebius, which can be read as a strong vote of confidence in the company’s AI infrastructure strategy. Neutral Sentiment: BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $255 price target, suggesting some analysts see the shares as fairly valued after the recent run-up. Article Title

BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage with a neutral rating and a $255 price target, suggesting some analysts see the shares as fairly valued after the recent run-up. Negative Sentiment: One article cautioned investors to understand two major risks before buying Nebius, pointing to concerns that could weigh on the stock after its steep AI-driven advance. Article Title

One article cautioned investors to understand two major risks before buying Nebius, pointing to concerns that could weigh on the stock after its steep AI-driven advance. Negative Sentiment: Another note highlighted that Nebius may need substantial future capital raising as it ramps capex to as much as $20 billion to $25 billion, which could dilute shareholders and pressure returns. Article Title

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nebius Group news, insider Andrey Korolenko sold 500,000 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $101,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 585,209 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $118,937,877.16. This trade represents a 46.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 10,894 shares of Nebius Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $2,253,641.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 10,772 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,228,403.64. The trade was a 50.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 666,935 shares of company stock worth $123,541,848 in the last 90 days.

Nebius Group Stock Down 1.5%

Nebius Group stock opened at $260.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.06 and a beta of 4.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.68. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $278.84. The company has a current ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.13 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 95.27%.The company's revenue was up 684.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report).

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