Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 168,447 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. $FND

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND - Free Report) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,170 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 168,447 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.48% of Floor & Decor worth $26,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Floor & Decor by 207.6% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 366 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 215.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, eCIO Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research downgraded Floor & Decor from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Floor & Decor from a "buy" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird set a $63.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Floor & Decor presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE FND opened at $59.56 on Monday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $50.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.45. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $92.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.19 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Floor & Decor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.830-2.080 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Floor & Decor

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Ersan Sayman sold 15,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $733,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,676 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,460,517.28. This trade represents a 17.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan Langley purchased 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.69 per share, for a total transaction of $121,725.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 42,016 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,045,759.04. The trade was a 6.33% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, Floor & Decor Holdings Inc is a specialty retailer focused on hard surface flooring and related accessories in the United States. The company serves both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers through a growing network of warehouse-format stores and a comprehensive e-commerce platform.

Floor & Decor’s product offering spans ceramic and porcelain tile, engineered and solid hardwood, laminate, luxury vinyl plank and tile, natural stone and a full suite of installation materials such as grout, mortars and underlayment.

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