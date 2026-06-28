Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Buys 14,463 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT - Free Report) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,112 shares of the retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 14,463 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.08% of Target worth $42,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Target by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,267,577 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $113,702,000 after acquiring an additional 124,371 shares during the last quarter. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $611,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Target by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,194,448 shares of the retailer's stock worth $605,507,000 after purchasing an additional 142,937 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Target by 15.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 342,487 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $30,721,000 after purchasing an additional 45,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in Target by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 155,222 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Target from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Target from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays restated an "underweight" rating on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $130.64.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TGT

Insider Transactions at Target

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.89, for a total value of $1,258,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,782,127.70. This represents a 17.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock opened at $140.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $63.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Target Corporation has a 12 month low of $83.44 and a 12 month high of $142.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.24. Target had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $25.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Target has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. This is an increase from Target's previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Target's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.24%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation NYSE: TGT is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

See Also

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