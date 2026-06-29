Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $13.13 Million Stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD - Free Report) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,840 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 220,297 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.83% of Ziff Davis worth $13,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 160,656 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 188,595 shares of the technology company's stock worth $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Ziff Davis by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,549 shares of the technology company's stock worth $3,044,000 after purchasing an additional 31,765 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $927,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Ziff Davis during the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ziff Davis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZD opened at $50.42 on Monday. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $50.55. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.10. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.62 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $267.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $264.32 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 12.17%. Ziff Davis's revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Ziff Davis from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Ziff Davis from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Ziff Davis from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Ziff Davis from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ZD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ziff Davis news, Director Kirk P. Mcdonald sold 1,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $50,148.75. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $628,282.20. This trade represents a 7.39% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bret Richter sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $843,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 29,244 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,958.72. The trade was a 38.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,468,864. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company that operates a diverse portfolio of online brands, subscription-based services and performance marketing platforms. The company specializes in technology publishing and digital marketing solutions, offering content, reviews and insights tailored to consumer and enterprise audiences. Ziff Davis's flagship media properties include PCMag, which provides expert reviews and comparisons of consumer electronics and software, as well as IGN, a leading destination for gaming news, reviews and entertainment coverage.

Founded in 1927 by William B.

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