Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $23.52 Million Stake in Chemed Corporation $CHE

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Free Report) by 20.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,264 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,498 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.43% of Chemed worth $23,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Chemed by 800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 108 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Chemed Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE CHE opened at $461.88 on Monday. Chemed Corporation has a 12 month low of $365.20 and a 12 month high of $562.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $426.41 and a 200-day moving average of $425.04. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.54.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.63 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chemed Corporation will post 22.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Chemed's payout ratio is currently 13.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CHE shares. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $501.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CHE

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 3.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Further Reading

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