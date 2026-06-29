Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $28.96 Million Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. $AEIS

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,732 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.24% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $28,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA raised its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 5.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 6,263 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $2,021,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $3,518,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $403,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $1,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Advanced Energy Industries

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Karpinski Vonne sold 966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.40, for a total value of $356,840.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 11,616 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,290,950.40. This represents a 7.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Advanced Energy Industries Stock Up 0.1%

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $348.60 on Monday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $345.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.40 and a 12-month high of $397.44.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $511.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.81 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The company's revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Advanced Energy Industries has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.430 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Energy Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Advanced Energy Industries's payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on AEIS. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Energy Industries currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $375.45.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc is a global technology company specializing in precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. The company designs and manufactures a broad portfolio of products including high-voltage power supplies, RF and microwave generators, digital power controllers, reactive gas control systems, and thin film measurement instruments. These solutions enable advanced processes in semiconductor fabrication, flat panel display manufacturing, industrial coating, data storage, telecommunications and medical device production.

Founded in 1981 and headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado, Advanced Energy has grown through strategic product development and international expansion.

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