Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $29.59 Million Stock Holdings in COPT Defense Properties $CDP

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its stake in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Free Report) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 966,850 shares of the company's stock after selling 51,010 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.85% of COPT Defense Properties worth $29,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDP. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1,176.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new position in COPT Defense Properties during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 59.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its position in COPT Defense Properties by 283.7% during the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,173 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other COPT Defense Properties news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $126,994.36. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $123,141.14. This represents a 50.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $36.25 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.36. COPT Defense Properties has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $36.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $200.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.10 million. COPT Defense Properties had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 10.02%. COPT Defense Properties's revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. COPT Defense Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.730-2.790 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. COPT Defense Properties's dividend payout ratio is 92.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CDP shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of COPT Defense Properties from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties Company Profile

COPT Defense Properties NYSE: CDP is a real estate investment trust organized to own, lease and manage healthcare and life science facilities serving the United States federal government, with a particular focus on Department of Defense and Veterans Affairs tenants. The company was formed in 2016 through a spin-off from Corporate Office Properties Trust, enabling it to concentrate exclusively on medical office buildings and specialized research facilities situated on or near military and federal research campuses.

The company's portfolio comprises purpose-built, Class A medical office and outpatient specialty clinics, as well as life science laboratories.

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