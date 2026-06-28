Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $45.21 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,858 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 9,204 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in AbbVie were worth $45,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,779,699 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,306,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,438 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,940,931 shares of the company's stock worth $18,494,193,000 after buying an additional 1,119,274 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,629,980 shares of the company's stock worth $10,179,099,000 after buying an additional 4,190,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,824,399 shares of the company's stock worth $5,900,617,000 after buying an additional 356,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,865,055,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Headlines Impacting AbbVie

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $298.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $235.00 price target on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, May 15th. DZ Bank raised AbbVie from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $253.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ABBV

AbbVie Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $251.52 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.73 and a 12-month high of $253.35. The stock has a market cap of $444.38 billion, a PE ratio of 123.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.16 and a 200-day moving average of $219.18.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.06. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 576.45% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. AbbVie's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 340.89%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

See Also

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