Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $65.21 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,806 shares of the asset manager's stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in BlackRock were worth $65,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 920,578 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $985,331,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in BlackRock by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 251,856 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $269,572,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion raised its holdings in BlackRock by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $24,299,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in BlackRock in the 3rd quarter worth $3,791,000. Finally, TCV Trust & Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $20,279,000. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company's stock.

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BlackRock Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of BLK opened at $966.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,045.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,049.66. BlackRock has a 52 week low of $917.39 and a 52 week high of $1,219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.42.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 52.8 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $5.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $22.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. BlackRock's payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Key BlackRock News

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Robert Kapito sold 8,739 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,056.60, for a total value of $9,233,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 210,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,082,527.60. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 33,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,050.55, for a total value of $35,613,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 230,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,168,583.80. This trade represents a 12.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.92% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings raised BlackRock from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,393.00 to $1,430.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,269.44.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BLK

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

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