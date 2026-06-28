Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $68.05 Million Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,029,519 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 95,388 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.09% of Kinder Morgan worth $68,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,860 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,445 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 26,206 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 44,707 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its 200-day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.52. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.60 and a 52 week high of $34.81. The company has a market capitalization of $73.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.54.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.2975 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 4th. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KMI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.71.

View Our Latest Report on KMI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $48,732.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 41,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,312,399.92. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $196,263.78. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 170,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,004.42. This trade represents a 3.49% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $749,206. 12.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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