Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $81.10 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,600 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 12,877 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Home Depot were worth $81,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 61,577 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $20,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $6,019,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 52.9% in the first quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 92,938 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $30,598,000 after buying an additional 32,172 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Home Depot Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:HD opened at $348.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.75. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.10 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $422.00 to $421.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

See Also

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