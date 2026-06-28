Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $87.97 Million Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,133,743 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 47,656 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $87,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Intesa Sanpaolo Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Cisco Systems

Here are the key news stories impacting Cisco Systems this week:

Cisco Systems Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $113.77 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.75 and a 52-week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $448.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $109.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.46.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research cut Cisco Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. HSBC raised Cisco Systems from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, New Street Research upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cisco Systems

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. This trade represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 7,127 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $854,598.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 140,857 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,162.87. This trade represents a 4.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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