Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Purchases 2,257 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,225 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,257 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $48,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. 10Elms LLP lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. 10Elms LLP now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 1,477 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 395 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 661 shares of the company's stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company's stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,285.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $1,206.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,036.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,021.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,215.76. The company has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of Jaypirca (pirtobrutinib) for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Article Title

The European Medicines Agency’s CHMP recommended approval of for adults with chronic lymphocytic leukemia across all lines of therapy, which could expand Lilly’s oncology revenue opportunity in the EU. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the Medicare GLP-1 Bridge program that could broaden access to Foundayo (orforglipron) and Zepbound for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Article Title

Investors are also focused on Lilly’s obesity franchise, with new details on the program that could broaden access to and for eligible Medicare Part D patients starting July 1. Positive Sentiment: Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Article Title

Management’s expanded access push and continued clinical progress in obesity/diabetes are reinforcing the view that Lilly remains a leader in the weight-loss drug race, supporting bullish sentiment. Neutral Sentiment: Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Article Title

Some recent coverage highlights Lilly’s strong pipeline and market leadership, but also notes valuation concerns and a less attractive entry point after the stock’s big run. Neutral Sentiment: News about Lilly launching its cancer drug Tanstrive in India adds another growth angle, but it appears to be a smaller near-term stock driver than the obesity and EU approval updates. Article Title

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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