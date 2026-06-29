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Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Stock Holdings in ITT Inc. $ITT

Written by MarketBeat
June 29, 2026
ITT logo with Multi-Sector Conglomerates background
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Key Points

  • Fort Washington Investment Advisors increased its ITT stake by 29.3% in the first quarter, bringing its holdings to 165,061 shares valued at about $31.4 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly bullish on ITT, with 10 Buy ratings and one Hold; the consensus price target is $234.91, while Goldman Sachs and Citigroup both issued higher targets.
  • ITT reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings of $1.98 per share on revenue of $1.21 billion, and it also raised its FY 2026 guidance to 7.7–8.0 EPS.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by July 1st.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT - Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 165,061 shares of the conglomerate's stock after purchasing an additional 37,430 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.18% of ITT worth $31,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of ITT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,113,000. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL acquired a new stake in ITT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,125,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in ITT by 86,878.2% in the third quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267,893 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $47,889,000 after acquiring an additional 267,585 shares in the last quarter. Regents Gate Capital LLP purchased a new position in ITT in the third quarter worth $9,381,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in ITT in the first quarter worth $2,478,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ITT from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings lowered ITT from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ITT in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on ITT from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $246.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $234.91.

View Our Latest Analysis on ITT

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT opened at $193.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company's fifty day moving average price is $200.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.41. ITT Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.29 and a 1-year high of $225.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.27.

ITT (NYSE:ITT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 10.80%.The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. ITT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.700-8.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.386 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. ITT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.16%.

Insider Transactions at ITT

In related news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 200 shares of ITT stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.41, for a total transaction of $41,682.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,859 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,637,894.19. The trade was a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori B. Marino sold 7,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.27, for a total transaction of $1,483,507.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 8,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,988.83. This trade represents a 44.93% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.88% of the company's stock.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc is a diversified industrial manufacturing company that designs, manufactures and services mission-critical components and systems for global markets. Its engineered solutions support applications in aerospace, defense, transportation, energy and industrial automation. The company focuses on delivering high-performance products that enable reliable fluid handling, precision motion control and robust connectivity in demanding environments.

The company's operations are organized into three segments: Motion Technologies, which provides precision components and aftermarket repair services for aircraft engines and industrial turbines; Connect & Control Technologies, which offers specialty valves, couplings, seals and proximity sensors for fuel, hydraulics and environmental control systems; and Fluid & Motion Control, which delivers pumps, heat exchangers and fluid management solutions for oil and gas, chemical processing and power generation.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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