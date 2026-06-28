Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 17,075 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,036,439 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,075 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.1% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.11% of Texas Instruments worth $201,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $285.42 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $334.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th were paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upgraded Texas Instruments from an "overweight" rating to a "sector weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. HC Wainwright cut Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $273.04.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total value of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,089,986.55. This represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 85,485 shares in the company, valued at $26,337,928.50. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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