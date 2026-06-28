Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 194,433 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. $SSNC

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC - Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,512,934 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 194,433 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.63% of SS&C Technologies worth $102,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SSNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,532,012 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,794,908,000 after buying an additional 74,170 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,313,582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $901,613,000 after purchasing an additional 137,691 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,064,115 shares of the technology company's stock worth $530,125,000 after purchasing an additional 125,580 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 4,424.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,126,190 shares of the technology company's stock worth $448,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,258,493 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $372,277,000 after purchasing an additional 32,136 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 3,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $200,040.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,178.72. This trade represents a 14.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan E. Michael sold 2,740 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.86, for a total value of $183,196.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 79,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,614.24. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,740 shares of company stock valued at $583,576. Corporate insiders own 16.00% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered SS&C Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $96.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $63.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.54. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.99 and a 12-month high of $91.07. The company has a market capitalization of $15.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. SS&C Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.640-1.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. SS&C Technologies's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies is a global provider of software and services for the financial services industry, offering technology and outsourcing solutions that support investment managers, asset servicing firms, insurance companies, private equity and real estate managers, hedge funds, wealth managers and other financial institutions. The company's offerings span front-, middle- and back-office functionality, enabling clients to automate trading, portfolio accounting, reconciliation, performance measurement, risk and compliance, and client reporting.

SS&C delivers its capabilities through a mix of licensed software, cloud-based SaaS platforms and managed services.

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