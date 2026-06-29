Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 33,233 Shares of Encompass Health Corporation $EHC

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in shares of Encompass Health Corporation (NYSE:EHC - Free Report) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,425 shares of the company's stock after selling 33,233 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.24% of Encompass Health worth $22,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 2.4% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company's stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 701 shares of the company's stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company's stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 31,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in Encompass Health by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the company's stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 97.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Encompass Health Trading Down 0.0%

EHC opened at $101.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Encompass Health Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $92.77 and a fifty-two week high of $127.99. The company's 50 day moving average price is $103.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.72.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. Encompass Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.890-6.110 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Corporation will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Encompass Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Encompass Health's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EHC. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Encompass Health from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on Encompass Health from $153.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Leerink Partners set a $152.00 price objective on Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Encompass Health from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $143.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Encompass Health

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Encompass Health news, EVP Patrick William Tuer sold 682 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $71,309.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 24,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,588,382.80. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation is a leading provider of post‐acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a comprehensive network of inpatient rehabilitation hospitals and home health and hospice agencies. Its inpatient rehabilitation hospitals offer intensive therapy programs for patients recovering from conditions such as stroke, brain injury, spinal cord injury, cardiac and pulmonary disorders, and orthopedic procedures. Through its home health segment, Encompass Health delivers skilled nursing, physical therapy, occupational therapy and speech therapy to patients in the comfort of their homes, while its hospice services provide end‐of‐life care focused on symptom management and emotional support for patients and families.

Founded in 1984 as HealthSouth Corporation and rebranded as Encompass Health in 2018, the company has grown organically and through acquisitions to serve patients across more than 30 states.

Further Reading

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