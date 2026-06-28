Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Sells 8,319 Shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,554 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 8,319 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH's holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $65,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,638,936 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $4,178,399,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,551 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $2,770,729,000 after purchasing an additional 527,523 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after buying an additional 79,491 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,196,058 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,096,294,000 after buying an additional 87,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,670,284 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $807,866,000 after buying an additional 10,349 shares during the period. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $650.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $660.00 to $600.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $653.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $619.63.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $506.63 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $526.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $566.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $410.11 and a one year high of $692.00. The company has a market cap of $116.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio is currently 66.83%.

Key Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. THAAD procurement award article

Lockheed Martin won a seven-year U.S. government contract worth up to $35 billion to quadruple THAAD interceptor production, a major win that should boost backlog, sales visibility, and future earnings. Positive Sentiment: Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Jefferies analyst note on missile contracts

Analysts said the new missile contract, along with other recent Pentagon orders, strengthens the case for higher EPS as Lockheed ramps missile-defense production. Positive Sentiment: Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Dividend stock article

Lockheed Martin is also being viewed as a defensive, dividend-oriented name with durable government-backed revenue, which may help support the stock during broader market volatility. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Defense contractors Q1 results article

Investors are also watching a broader defense-contractor earnings comparison piece that could influence relative sentiment across the sector, including LMT. Neutral Sentiment: Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. SpaceX military space-laser project article

Lockheed Martin was recently included in coverage about SpaceX’s military space-laser project and other defense-space partnerships, but the direct financial impact is still unclear. Negative Sentiment: The stock also faced recent pressure, including a reported two-day decline and another session where it fell more than the broader market, suggesting some investors were taking profits before the THAAD news fully sank in. Stock down 6% in 2 days article

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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