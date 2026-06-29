Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Takes Position in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 212,345 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $28,068,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its stake in Prologis by 250.0% in the first quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 105,000 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,921,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Prologis by 6.6% in the first quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 65,419 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,647,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Cambient Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 28.1% in the first quarter. Cambient Family Office LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Finally, River Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 4.8% in the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,996 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $140.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $130.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.31 and a 200-day moving average of $136.59.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $151.48.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLD

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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