Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. $KLIC

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC - Free Report) by 25.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,386 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 155,750 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.86% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $29,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2,665.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, General Counsel Zi Yao Lim sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total value of $154,470.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 21,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,184,617.72. This represents a 6.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lester A. Wong sold 60,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $7,302,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 50,743 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,175,930.53. This represents a 54.18% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 98,051 shares of company stock valued at $11,333,480 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

Shares of KLIC stock opened at $125.22 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average is $102.69 and its 200 day moving average is $75.88. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.40 and a beta of 1.69. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.32 and a twelve month high of $133.41.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $228.75 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.000- EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries's payout ratio is presently 78.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $59.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke & Soffa Industries NASDAQ: KLIC is a global supplier of semiconductor and LED assembly equipment. The company specializes in the design, development and manufacture of advanced die bonding, wire bonding, flip-chip bumping and wafer-level packaging systems. Its solutions support a wide range of applications in consumer electronics, automotive, communications and other high-growth segments within the semiconductor and LED industries.

Key products include precision wire bonders for microelectronic packaging, die attach systems for chip placement, flip-chip bonders for advanced packaging architectures and LED packaging platforms that enable high-volume production of automotive and general-illumination LEDs.

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