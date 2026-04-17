Forteris Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $727,000 Investment in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Forteris Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,456 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $727,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company's stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Pursuit Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in International Business Machines by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company's stock worth $6,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Argus set a $360.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of International Business Machines from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $340.00 to $290.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $380.00 to $320.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $303.88.

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International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $250.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $249.94 and a 200-day moving average of $282.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $220.72 and a 12 month high of $324.90.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.23 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 10th were given a $1.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 10th. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. International Business Machines's payout ratio is presently 60.27%.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Insider Activity at International Business Machines

In other news, Director Michael Miebach bought 434 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $233.33 per share, for a total transaction of $101,265.22. Following the transaction, the director owned 434 shares of the company's stock, valued at $101,265.22. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $304.00 per share, with a total value of $304,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,814,432. This represents a 12.11% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders bought a total of 1,484 shares of company stock valued at $417,157 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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