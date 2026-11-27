Ardmore Road Asset Management LP increased its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT - Free Report) by 499.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,698 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 214,698 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises approximately 2.1% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP's holdings in Fortinet were worth $46,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Birinyi Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,338,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $492,000. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortinet by 83.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. now owns 22,326 shares of the software maker's stock worth $3,991,000 after buying an additional 10,180 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 32,402 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 8,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 2,214.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 167,738 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $29,985,000 after buying an additional 160,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 161,483 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total transaction of $20,881,366.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 52,972,372 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,849,857,423.32. The trade was a 0.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, COO John Whittle sold 53,865 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $8,911,425.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 96,987 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,045,529.28. This represents a 35.71% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 221,304 shares of company stock worth $30,675,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company's stock.

Fortinet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $134.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.55 and a 12-month high of $197.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.16 and a 200 day moving average of $132.58.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Fortinet had a return on equity of 152.72% and a net margin of 28.96%. The business's revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a "hold" rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $190.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Fortinet from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $150.44.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc. is a cybersecurity and networking company founded in 2000 by Ken and Michael Xie. Headquartered in Sunnyvale, California, the company serves businesses, government agencies and other organizations around the world. Fortinet's products include FortiGate network security appliances and software, powered by its FortiOS operating system. Its offerings also span secure networking, cloud and endpoint security, security operations and secure access service edge (SASE) solutions. The company provides threat-intelligence subscriptions, technical support and other services alongside its products.

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