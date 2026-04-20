Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Has $4.85 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 884.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,746 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 46,488 shares during the period. Netflix comprises 0.7% of Fortis Capital Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspiring Ventures LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter worth about $263,000. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 981.8% in the 4th quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 858.6% in the 4th quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 1,407.2% in the 4th quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,342 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 19,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Money Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company's stock.

Get Netflix alerts: Sign Up

Trending Headlines about Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Q1 results detail

Q1 results beat expectations — revenue of $12.25B and GAAP EPS of $1.23 topped consensus, driven by subscription pricing, ad revenue growth and margin expansion; these fundamentals underpin many analyst “buy the dip” calls. Positive Sentiment: Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Live sports / NFL rights

Longer‑term growth levers remain: management emphasized live sports discussions (NFL interest) and continued ad‑tier expansion; analysts who stayed bullish point to strong cash generation and ad upside. Neutral Sentiment: Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. TechCrunch: vertical feed

Product/tech roadmap: Netflix plans a TikTok‑style vertical feed and broader AI use for recommendations — positive for engagement but not an immediate revenue catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Reuters: downbeat Q2 forecast

Q2 guidance disappointed — the company issued Q2 EPS/revenue guidance below consensus (management cited slower near‑term growth and margin pressure), which shifted focus from the quarter to the outlook and trimmed near‑term expectations. Negative Sentiment: Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Deadline: Hastings exit

Leadership change spooked the market — Reed Hastings announced he will not stand for re‑election to the board, prompting concern about governance continuity amid a strategic pivot after the failed Warner Bros. bid. That exit amplified the selloff. Negative Sentiment: Analyst reaction and price‑target moves were mixed-to-negative — several firms trimmed targets or moved to neutral/hold citing valuation and near‑term growth deceleration, increasing downward pressure. Invezz: analyst reactions

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on NFLX. Guggenheim set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $104.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. Finally, Huber Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "strong sell" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have issued a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.73.

View Our Latest Analysis on NFLX

Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,727 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.06, for a total transaction of $464,230.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at $25,623,066. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 3,136 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total transaction of $259,253.12. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 1,487,794 shares of company stock worth $136,255,772 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company's stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $97.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.20 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.01 and a 12-month high of $134.12. The firm has a market cap of $409.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.67.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Netflix, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Netflix wasn't on the list.

While Netflix currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here