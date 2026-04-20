Fortis Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 112.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,128 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,011 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANET. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Arista Networks by 56.7% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 199 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 141.3% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 222 shares of the technology company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company's stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ANET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Arista Networks from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a "buy" rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Arista Networks from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $177.83.

View Our Latest Report on Arista Networks

More Arista Networks News

Here are the key news stories impacting Arista Networks this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More.

JPMorgan raised its price target to $200 and kept an "overweight" rating, giving the stock a clear upside catalyst for buy‑side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More.

Zacks upgraded ANET to a "strong‑buy" and listed it among high‑ROE stocks, which can attract retail/momentum flows. Read More. Positive Sentiment: News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More.

News pieces highlight AI and cloud infrastructure demand (and S&P 500 indexing chatter) as drivers for Arista's valuation and near‑term momentum. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More.

Recent quarterly results remain supportive: Arista beat EPS and revenue estimates and reported ~29% YoY revenue growth and strong margins — fundamental backing for higher multiples. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More.

Peer data (Cisco, Ciena) confirms broad AI networking demand — a market tailwind for Arista but also signposts intensifying competition and supply dynamics. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More.

Consensus analyst coverage is heavily bullish (consensus target ~$177–$178), which supports momentum but ties moves to future estimate revisions. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More.

CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 112,812 shares under a pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plan (avg. ~$150), a large disclosed sale that can create short‑term sentiment pressure despite being planned. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO Chantelle Breithaupt sold 8,890 shares under a 10b5‑1 plan—another insider sale that investors will note when weighing near‑term flows. Read More.

Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ANET opened at $164.39 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.59 and a 12 month high of $165.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.56 billion, a PE ratio of 59.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.24.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.37% and a net margin of 38.99%.The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Arista Networks news, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 1,395 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.07, for a total transaction of $213,532.65. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,784 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,636.88. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. Following the sale, the director owned 216,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,247,141.35. This represents a 3.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 322,729 shares of company stock worth $45,399,474 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.39% of the company's stock.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arista Networks, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arista Networks wasn't on the list.

While Arista Networks currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here