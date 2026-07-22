Fortis Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,430 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Fortis Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,236 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.1% of Fortis Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fortis Capital Management LLC's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $4,929,312,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 181.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,910,310 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,336,552,000 after acquiring an additional 7,035,991 shares in the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $1,000,783,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 335.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,847,825 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $784,330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,807 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,747,834 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,016,796,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669,054 shares during the period. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an "overweight" rating to an "underweight" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $450.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $468.65.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 24,376 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.39, for a total value of $10,832,450.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 105,222 shares of the company's stock, valued at $46,759,604.58. This trade represents a 18.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 6,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.33, for a total transaction of $3,217,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,233,687 shares of the company's stock, valued at $661,663,348.71. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 341,630 shares of company stock valued at $152,147,456 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 8.1%

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $544.43 on Wednesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.22 and a 12-month high of $584.73. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $506.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $887.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.47.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting Advanced Micro Devices

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Article Title

AMD’s expanded partnership with Microsoft is the biggest near-term driver. Microsoft said it will deploy AMD’s Helios rack-scale AI systems across Azure, which boosts AMD’s credibility in AI infrastructure and signals potential multi-year revenue from cloud data centers. Positive Sentiment: Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Article Title

Investors are also positioning ahead of AMD’s upcoming Advancing AI 2026 event, where the company is expected to unveil new AI products, customer wins, and roadmap details that could further strengthen the bull case. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Article Title

Several analysts raised price targets or reiterated constructive views on AMD, pointing to stronger AI demand, better chip outlooks, and expanding hyperscaler deals. Positive Sentiment: Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Article Title

Broader semiconductor strength is also helping sentiment, with chip stocks rebounding across the sector and AMD participating in the rally alongside peers like Micron and Intel. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Article Title

Some commentary notes that AMD’s valuation is already elevated, so the stock may need continued execution and additional AI wins to justify further upside. Negative Sentiment: A few articles highlight risk that insider selling and a premium valuation could cap gains if the AI rollout disappoints or momentum cools. Article Title

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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