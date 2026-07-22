Fortis Capital Management LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Fortis Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 236.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,772 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% during the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $889.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $409.65 billion, a PE ratio of 44.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $929.62 and a 200-day moving average of $799.21. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $405.46 and a 12-month high of $1,073.46.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $980.00 to $1,105.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Argus increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $900.00 to $1,045.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $980.57.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total value of $326,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,180. This trade represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Caterpillar

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About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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