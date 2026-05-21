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Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Written by MarketBeat
May 21, 2026
Uber Technologies logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Fortis Group Advisors LLC disclosed a new stake in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter, buying 19,276 shares valued at about $1.54 million.
  • Uber’s stock was trading slightly higher, and the company also reported better-than-expected Q1 earnings with EPS of $0.72 versus estimates of $0.69, while revenue rose 14.5% year over year.
  • Institutional ownership remains very high at 80.24%, and analyst sentiment is still constructive overall with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $105.11.
  • Five stocks we like better than Uber Technologies.

Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,276 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock, valued at approximately $1,543,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,859,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $74,107,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,730,516 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $365,479,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares in the last quarter. Longbow Finance SA boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Longbow Finance SA now owns 112,287 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $11,001,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,499,602 shares of the ride-sharing company's stock worth $15,729,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company's stock.

More Uber Technologies News

Here are the key news stories impacting Uber Technologies this week:

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:UBER opened at $74.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $151.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.16. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.46 and a 52 week high of $101.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.28 billion. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 41.40%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.820 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.45, for a total transaction of $2,233,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 460,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,303,284.20. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UBER has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Uber Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $105.11.

View Our Latest Report on Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber's principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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