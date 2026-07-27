Fortive Corporation $FTV Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,708 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 222,129 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.22% of Fortive worth $37,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Fortive by 246.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 502 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorato Capital Management purchased a new position in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Fortive

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 47,557 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.81, for a total value of $2,891,941.17. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,780 shares in the company, valued at $5,337,901.80. This trade represents a 35.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fortive Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of FTV stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $60.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.36 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $64.33.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 12.84%.Fortive's quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase 20,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. Fortive's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus raised shares of Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fortive in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortive presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.00.

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Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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