Dodge & Cox decreased its stake in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,304,040 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 1,675,732 shares during the quarter. Fortive accounts for about 1.2% of Dodge & Cox's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Dodge & Cox owned 14.21% of Fortive worth $2,318,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTV. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,149,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter worth $11,854,000. First Nebraska Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 1st quarter worth about $2,453,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Fortive during the second quarter worth $99,326,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,212,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fortive Trading Up 0.7%

FTV opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Fortive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $52.43 and a fifty-two week high of $68.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $61.06 and its 200 day moving average is $59.68.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Fortive had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Fortive's payout ratio is presently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of Fortive from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus reissued a "buy" rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Fortive from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortive currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $64.36.

View Our Latest Report on FTV

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 48,442 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,129,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 79,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,111,022.80. This represents a 37.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Mulhall sold 17,962 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $1,177,588.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 44,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,923,844.88. This trade represents a 28.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 74,497 shares of company stock worth $4,837,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive is a global technology company that develops products and software for industrial, infrastructure and healthcare customers. Its businesses focus on helping organizations improve the safety, reliability and efficiency of their operations. Fortive's offerings include electronic test and measurement tools, industrial safety and gas-detection systems, and software for managing facilities, assets and construction projects. Its portfolio includes brands such as Fluke, Industrial Scientific, Gordian, Accruent and Provation.

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