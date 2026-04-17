Fortive Corporation $FTV Stock Position Lowered by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its position in Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 27.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,725 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 43,808 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.'s holdings in Fortive were worth $6,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fortive by 28.4% during the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 42,595,794 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,086,768,000 after purchasing an additional 9,422,189 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Fortive by 28.7% during the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 20,483,680 shares of the technology company's stock worth $1,003,495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,056 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 55.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,709,913 shares of the technology company's stock worth $426,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,711 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Fortive by 7.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,507,930 shares of the technology company's stock worth $367,814,000 after purchasing an additional 497,714 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fortive by 205.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,200 shares of the technology company's stock worth $182,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,502,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company's stock.

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Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of FTV stock opened at $59.64 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $74.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.09. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $57.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.25.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 12.48%.The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Fortive's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortive news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,775 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,853,753.50. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTV shares. Zacks Research raised Fortive from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Fortive from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Fortive from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed an "underperform" rating and set a $51.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $60.17.

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Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation NYSE: FTV is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin‑off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin‑off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive's activities on higher‑margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive's operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software‑enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

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