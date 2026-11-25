Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV - Free Report) by 23.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,857,012 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 563,337 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.62% of Fortive worth $101,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Fortive by 86.8% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 467 shares of the technology company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in Fortive by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 702 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $55.00 target price on Fortive in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore began coverage on Fortive in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Fortive from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Financial reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Fortive from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $64.36.

View Our Latest Report on Fortive

Fortive Stock Performance

Shares of Fortive stock opened at $65.81 on Wednesday. Fortive Corporation has a 52 week low of $52.43 and a 52 week high of $68.94. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 14.83%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Fortive Corporation will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Fortive's payout ratio is 13.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 48,442 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total value of $3,129,353.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 79,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,111,022.80. This trade represents a 37.98% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Mulhall sold 8,093 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total value of $530,658.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 15,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,022,695.29. The trade was a 34.16% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 74,497 shares of company stock worth $4,837,600 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.65% of the company's stock.

Fortive Profile

Fortive is a global technology company that develops products and software for industrial, infrastructure and healthcare customers. Its businesses focus on helping organizations improve the safety, reliability and efficiency of their operations. Fortive's offerings include electronic test and measurement tools, industrial safety and gas-detection systems, and software for managing facilities, assets and construction projects. Its portfolio includes brands such as Fluke, Industrial Scientific, Gordian, Accruent and Provation.

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