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Fortress Financial Solutions LLC Has $10.89 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Fortress Financial Solutions trimmed its Invesco QQQ stake by 8.9% in the first quarter, but QQQ remained its largest holding and made up about 11.4% of the firm’s portfolio. The position was still worth roughly $10.89 million as of the filing.
  • Other institutions also adjusted their QQQ positions, with some adding shares while others made only small changes. Overall, institutional investors own 44.58% of the ETF.
  • QQQ recently traded at $712.05 and announced a higher quarterly dividend of $0.8135 per share, up from $0.73 previously. The new payout implies an annualized dividend of about $3.25 and a yield near 0.5%.
  • Interested in Invesco QQQ? Here are five stocks we like better.

Fortress Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,865 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 11.4% of Fortress Financial Solutions LLC's portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $11,261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 88,496 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $51,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,878 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 28,152 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $16,249,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.6% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 45,754 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock valued at $26,408,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

QQQ stock opened at $712.05 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $551.56 and a 1 year high of $748.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $719.30 and a 200 day moving average of $650.91.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.8135 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%.

Key Invesco QQQ News

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Articles highlighting the Nasdaq-100 / QQQ’s long-term edge versus income-focused ETFs may support demand for QQQ by reminding investors that covered-call strategies like JEPQ can lag a growth-heavy benchmark over time. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Coverage suggesting the AI trade is still strong could be supportive for QQQ, since the ETF is heavily weighted toward large-cap technology and AI-related names. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Discussion of SpaceX joining the Nasdaq-100 may be mildly supportive for QQQ because it reinforces the index’s exposure to high-profile growth companies, even if the initial weighting is expected to be limited. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Reports that broader ETFs traded lower as U.S. equities declined point to a market-wide risk-off tone rather than anything specific to QQQ. Article Title
  • Neutral Sentiment: Festival sponsorship news and general macro commentary are not likely to materially affect QQQ. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Broader market headlines about equity futures falling on geopolitical tension could weigh on QQQ because technology stocks tend to be sensitive to risk-off moves. Article Title
  • Negative Sentiment: Articles warning that the credit market is flashing concern on AI stocks may create caution for QQQ, given its heavy exposure to mega-cap tech and AI beneficiaries. Article Title

About Invesco QQQ

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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