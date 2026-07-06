Fortune 45 LLC Takes Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Fortune 45 LLC purchased a new position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,756 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,110,000. RTX accounts for 0.5% of Fortune 45 LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Navalign LLC bought a new position in RTX in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of RTX by 456.7% during the 4th quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Trading Down 0.2%

RTX stock opened at $198.88 on Monday. RTX Corporation has a 12-month low of $142.98 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $180.46 and a 200 day moving average of $190.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. RTX's payout ratio is 54.78%.

Trending Headlines about RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered RTX from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RTX has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $211.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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