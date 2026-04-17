Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. $FBIN Shares Bought by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN - Free Report) by 19.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,167,432 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 190,041 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.97% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $58,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBIN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,713 shares of the company's stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,335 shares of the company's stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 83.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,382 shares of the company's stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations by 158.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on FBIN shares. Robert W. Baird set a $55.00 price target on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $69.00 to $61.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $58.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FBIN

Fortune Brands Innovations Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:FBIN opened at $38.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.07 and a twelve month high of $64.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.18.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 6.70%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Fortune Brands Innovations has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortune Brands Innovations Company Profile

Fortune Brands Innovations NYSE: FBIN, formerly known as Fortune Brands Home & Security, is a global leader in water innovations, specializing in the design, manufacturing and marketing of plumbing fixtures, fittings and related products. Headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois, the company leverages two iconic brands—Moen and House of Rohl—to deliver high-quality kitchen and bathroom solutions across residential and commercial markets. With a focus on performance, reliability and aesthetic design, FBIN’s portfolio spans faucets, showerheads, accessories and water filtration systems.

The company’s products are sold through a diversified network of retail partners, wholesale distributors and online channels across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

See Also

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