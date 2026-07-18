Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Company $ADM

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland Company (NYSE:ADM - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,070,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 40,429 shares of the company's stock worth $1,941,000 after buying an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,983 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,433,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 191,633 shares of the company's stock worth $10,116,000 after acquiring an additional 54,746 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 2.3% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,280 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.28% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Archer Daniels Midland from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $75.33.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ADM

Archer Daniels Midland Stock Up 3.4%

ADM stock opened at $85.86 on Friday. Archer Daniels Midland Company has a 12 month low of $52.96 and a 12 month high of $86.00. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $79.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $20.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Archer Daniels Midland's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Archer Daniels Midland has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.150-4.70 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland Company will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer Daniels Midland Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Archer Daniels Midland's payout ratio is presently 93.27%.

Archer Daniels Midland Company Profile

Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) is a global agricultural processor and food-ingredient provider that sources, transports and processes oilseeds, corn, wheat and other agricultural commodities. The company operates large-scale crushing, refining and processing facilities that produce vegetable oils, protein meals, corn sweeteners, starches, ethanol, animal feeds and a wide range of food and industrial ingredients. ADM also develops specialty ingredients and solutions for human and animal nutrition, food and beverage formulation, and industrial applications such as bio-based materials and renewable fuels.

ADM's business combines commodity origination and merchandising with downstream manufacturing and ingredient formulation.

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