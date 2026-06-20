Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Invests $1.28 Million in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Teradyne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,293 shares of the company's stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Teradyne by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company's stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 2,849 shares of the company's stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the company's stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,731 shares of the company's stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TER. Robert W. Baird set a $350.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Teradyne from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 21st. Evercore set a $370.00 target price on Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Teradyne from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $339.80.

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Insider Activity at Teradyne

In other Teradyne news, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 1,008 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.37, for a total value of $348,132.96. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 15,066 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,203,344.42. The trade was a 6.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 8,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.98, for a total value of $2,914,211.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 124,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,192,840.60. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $437.92 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.24 and a 1 year high of $440.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.49 and a 200 day moving average of $300.01. The stock has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.45. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.55% and a return on equity of 31.79%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio is 9.63%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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