Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC Takes Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Forty three Eighteen Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,433 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $1,299,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 171.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company's stock.

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Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $1,563.70 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $671.18 and a 1-year high of $1,714.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,546.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,230.09. The company has a market cap of $76.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.69.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $804.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.13 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems's payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 30 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.95, for a total transaction of $46,018.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,527.05. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares of the company's stock, valued at $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 113,043 shares of company stock valued at $160,843,106 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Truist Financial set a $1,805.00 target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,650.00 to $1,860.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,599.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Profile

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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