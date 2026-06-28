Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 12,353 Shares of Walmart Inc. $WMT

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT - Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,894 shares of the retailer's stock after selling 12,353 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.'s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Financial Strategies CORP bought a new position in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 193.0% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 293 shares of the retailer's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sankala Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $137.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Freedom Capital upgraded shares of Walmart from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Walmart from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-one have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $138.85.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, EVP Christopher James Nicholas sold 2,900 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.92, for a total value of $359,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 577,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,607,543.76. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director C Douglas Mcmillon sold 19,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.63, for a total value of $2,303,320.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 4,174,579 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $495,230,306.77. This trade represents a 0.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 100,730 shares of company stock valued at $12,444,624. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMT opened at $115.69 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.23 and a 52 week high of $135.15. The firm has a market cap of $920.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.59. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $123.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.66. The business had revenue of $177.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $174.84 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.720-0.740 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Walmart

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Walmart Company Profile

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

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