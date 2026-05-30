Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 32.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,289 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in GE Vernova were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 703.2% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of GE Vernova by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,102 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane lowered GE Vernova from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $1,190.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GEV

GE Vernova Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE GEV opened at $968.81 on Friday. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $458.65 and a twelve month high of $1,181.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock's 50 day moving average is $996.99 and its 200 day moving average is $806.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.51.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. GE Vernova's quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

Key GE Vernova News

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of GE Vernova stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total value of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. The trade was a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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