Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Buys 10,064 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 247.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,129 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 603,431 shares of the company's stock worth $157,158,000 after purchasing an additional 9,530 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Marriott International by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,465,420 shares of the company's stock worth $381,654,000 after acquiring an additional 124,759 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at approximately $858,000. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.8% in the third quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 73,759 shares of the company's stock worth $19,210,000 after acquiring an additional 4,067 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 12.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 386,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,696,000 after purchasing an additional 41,547 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MAR opened at $375.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a one year low of $253.55 and a one year high of $388.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $330.03.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. Marriott International's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Marriott International from $400.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marriott International from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $382.07.

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Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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