Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 808.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,071 shares of the Internet television network's stock after acquiring an additional 36,549 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 912.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 892.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 912.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after buying an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 639.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after buying an additional 30,158,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 916.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,522,252 shares of the Internet television network's stock worth $2,486,726,000 after buying an additional 23,912,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Netflix from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. DZ Bank reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Netflix from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $114.82.

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Insider Activity at Netflix

In other news, Director Reed Hastings sold 407,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $37,955,131.50. Following the sale, the director owned 3,940 shares of the company's stock, valued at $366,932.20. The trade was a 99.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 27,312 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $2,402,636.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 284,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,054,207.88. This represents a 8.75% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,365,509 shares of company stock worth $129,675,743. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Netflix

Here are the key news stories impacting Netflix this week:

Netflix Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $86.02 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.01 and a 1-year high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business's fifty day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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