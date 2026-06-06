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Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $62.05 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
JPMorgan Chase & Co. logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its JPMorgan Chase stake by 11% in the fourth quarter, bringing its holdings to 192,556 shares valued at about $62.05 million.
  • Analyst sentiment on JPM is mixed, with the stock carrying a “Hold” consensus and an average price target of $339.08. Recent notes included price-target hikes from HSBC and Argus, while Zacks downgraded the stock to Hold.
  • JPMorgan reported strong quarterly results, beating expectations with EPS of $5.94 on revenue of $50.54 billion, and it also announced a quarterly dividend of $1.50 per share payable July 31.
  • Interested in JPMorgan Chase & Co.? Here are five stocks we like better.

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 192,556 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 19,004 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $62,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. HSBC boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Argus upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $339.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 5,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $1,641,876.36. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 46,428 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,940,935.56. This represents a 10.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total value of $935,037.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,036,641.58. This trade represents a 8.52% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock valued at $8,747,496 in the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Jamie Dimon is personally helping pitch SpaceX’s blockbuster IPO to thousands of JPMorgan’s wealthy clients, highlighting the bank’s influence in capital markets and potentially boosting fee income. Reuters article on Dimon and SpaceX IPO roadshow
  • Positive Sentiment: The bank is backing a shared tokenized deposit network with other major U.S. lenders, a move that could strengthen JPMorgan’s payments and digital-asset infrastructure position versus stablecoin rivals. WSJ article on tokenized deposit system
  • Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer publicly called JPMorgan “the best bank in the world” and said investors can “buy it and put it away,” reinforcing a constructive market view of the stock. Yahoo Finance article on Jim Cramer
  • Neutral Sentiment: News that JPMorgan is using its branch network and client base to promote SpaceX underscores its scale and wealth-management reach, but the impact on near-term earnings is uncertain. Benzinga article on SpaceX IPO promotion
  • Neutral Sentiment: Separate headlines noted JPMorgan is evaluating acquisition opportunities and may have $10 billion to $20 billion available for a deal, which could be accretive but also adds execution risk. Yahoo Finance article on acquisition opportunities
  • Negative Sentiment: JPMorgan also warned that the crypto industry’s CLARITY Act has a narrowing path to passage, which could slow regulatory progress for digital-asset businesses. Benzinga article on CLARITY Act timing

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $312.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $303.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.49. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $262.71 and a 52-week high of $337.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $838.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.74%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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