Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Circle Internet Group, Inc. $CRCL

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL - Free Report) by 1,179.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,606 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 30,979 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Circle Internet Group were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Circle Internet Group during the fourth quarter worth about $953,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Circle Internet Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,051,014 shares of the company's stock worth $83,369,000 after purchasing an additional 51,435 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Circle Internet Group by 170.0% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 378 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Circle Internet Group by 1,292.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 126,091 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,999,000 after purchasing an additional 117,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Circle Internet Group by 135.3% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares in the last quarter.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Tamara L. Schulz sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.10, for a total transaction of $127,877.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 90,829 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,727,785.90. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Danita K. Ostling sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total transaction of $158,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 22,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,983,235.40. This represents a 5.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 463,624 shares of company stock valued at $46,757,927. Insiders own 10.85% of the company's stock.

Circle Internet Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Seeking Alpha upgraded Circle to Buy , saying the main risks behind the previous cautious stance are easing as distribution bottlenecks fade and operating evidence improves. The article highlighted growth in USDC circulation, Circle-controlled balances, and RLDC margins, while noting that the stock’s valuation has compressed to about 8x forward revenue, improving the risk/reward profile. Article Title

Seeking Alpha upgraded Circle to , saying the main risks behind the previous cautious stance are easing as distribution bottlenecks fade and operating evidence improves. The article highlighted growth in USDC circulation, Circle-controlled balances, and RLDC margins, while noting that the stock’s valuation has compressed to about 8x forward revenue, improving the risk/reward profile. Positive Sentiment: Coverage around Circle’s Nium partnership also pointed to a broader push to expand USDC payment infrastructure, which could strengthen adoption and long-term transaction volume for the stablecoin ecosystem. Article Title

Coverage around Circle’s also pointed to a broader push to expand USDC payment infrastructure, which could strengthen adoption and long-term transaction volume for the stablecoin ecosystem. Neutral Sentiment: KeyCorp released updated earnings estimates for multiple periods through FY2028 and kept a Sector Weight rating, suggesting a mixed but not clearly bearish outlook. The longer-term forecast implies continued earnings growth, but the firm’s near-term estimates are still below the broader consensus for FY2026.

KeyCorp released updated earnings estimates for multiple periods through FY2028 and kept a rating, suggesting a mixed but not clearly bearish outlook. The longer-term forecast implies continued earnings growth, but the firm’s near-term estimates are still below the broader consensus for FY2026. Negative Sentiment: One Seeking Alpha piece argued Circle could fall 51% , reflecting ongoing investor concern about downside risk and valuation sensitivity after the stock’s strong run. Article Title

One Seeking Alpha piece argued , reflecting ongoing investor concern about downside risk and valuation sensitivity after the stock’s strong run. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst revisions from HC Wainwright trimmed some 2026 earnings estimates, signaling that profit expectations remain somewhat under pressure even though the firm still has a Buy rating and a $150 price target.

Circle Internet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CRCL opened at $113.11 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $105.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion and a P/E ratio of -35.35. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $298.99.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $694.13 million during the quarter. Circle Internet Group had a negative net margin of 2.76% and a positive return on equity of 2.89%. The firm's revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Circle Internet Group, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRCL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Circle Internet Group from $80.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Circle Internet Group to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Compass Point reaffirmed a "sell" rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $79.00) on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $137.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRCL

Circle Internet Group Profile

Circle Internet Group NYSE: CRCL is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USDC, a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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