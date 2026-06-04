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Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Invests $292,000 in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Written by MarketBeat
June 4, 2026
Sandisk logo with Business Services background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Foundations Investment Advisors LLC opened a new position in Sandisk during the fourth quarter, buying 1,232 shares valued at about $292,000.
  • Institutional interest in Sandisk remains strong, with several large investors such as Vanguard, State Street, and others also adding major new stakes in recent quarters.
  • Analysts are broadly bullish on the stock: multiple firms raised price targets, and MarketBeat shows a consensus Buy rating with an average target of $1,398.27.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,232 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNDK. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the third quarter worth $491,053,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $297,293,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $190,425,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk during the third quarter worth $163,057,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. This trade represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 5,025 shares of company stock valued at $7,871,897 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDK. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,400.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $1,625.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $900.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,398.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Sandisk News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Sandisk Stock Up 6.7%

SNDK stock opened at $1,831.50 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.33 and a 52 week high of $1,861.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.66 and a beta of 4.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,135.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $679.14.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 EPS for the current year.

Sandisk Profile

(Free Report)

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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