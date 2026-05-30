Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,909 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 6,784 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC's holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 15,459.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,057,960 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $791,667,000 after buying an additional 4,031,879 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,196,543 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $2,146,372,000 after buying an additional 2,277,234 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 921.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,042,000 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $398,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 130.0% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,845,032 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $388,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,161,731 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $12,322,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,413 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $237.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.76 and a 1-year high of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.82. The company's 50-day moving average is $223.60 and its 200 day moving average is $217.81.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on HON shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Daiwa Securities Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $247.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Further Reading

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