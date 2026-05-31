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Founders Financial Securities LLC Has $21.87 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its Invesco QQQ holdings by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, buying 1,804 more shares and bringing its total to 35,606 shares worth about $21.87 million.
  • Invesco QQQ was the firm’s 14th largest position and made up about 1.3% of its overall holdings, showing it remains a meaningful part of the portfolio.
  • The ETF’s shares were trading near their 52-week high, and recent commentary pointed to both support from AI-driven tech strength and risks from higher interest rates, valuation concerns, and semiconductor कमजोरी.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,606 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.3% of Founders Financial Securities LLC's holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Founders Financial Securities LLC's holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $21,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Tenon Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Tenon Financial LLC now owns 805 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Keeler & Nadler Financial Planning & Wealth Management now owns 576 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $738.31 on Friday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $652.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $626.95. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $511.93 and a 52-week high of $741.63.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.7328 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%.

Key Stories Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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