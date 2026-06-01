Founders Financial Securities LLC Purchases 24,889 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

Founders Financial Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX - Free Report) by 1,046.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,268 shares of the Internet television network's stock after purchasing an additional 24,889 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC's holdings in Netflix were worth $2,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 912.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 390,014,981 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $36,567,805,000 after purchasing an additional 351,493,659 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 892.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,598,678 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $9,305,336,000 after purchasing an additional 89,558,684 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,803,248,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Netflix by 912.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 36,940,035 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,463,498,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 639.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,871,951 shares of the Internet television network's stock valued at $3,269,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,158,900 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 5,722 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.08, for a total value of $503,993.76. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 316,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,842,088. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 9,253 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $823,054.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 73,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,563,353.65. The trade was a 11.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 926,329 shares of company stock worth $87,071,177 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $86.02 on Monday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.01 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $362.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.14.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.17 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 40.92%. Netflix's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 earnings per share. Netflix has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.780-0.780 EPS. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Netflix from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Oppenheimer set a $120.00 target price on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Bank of America reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-four have assigned a Buy rating and sixteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $114.82.

View Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc NASDAQ: NFLX is a global entertainment company that provides subscription-based streaming of films, television series, documentaries and other video content. Founded in 1997 by Reed Hastings and Marc Randolph and headquartered in Los Gatos, California, the company began as a DVD-by-mail rental service and introduced streaming video in 2007. Netflix later expanded into producing and distributing original programming, beginning notable original hits in the 2010s, and now operates a content production and distribution ecosystem alongside its licensing activity.

The company's primary product is its on-demand streaming service, which can be accessed on a wide range of internet-connected devices and delivered through a suite of apps and web platforms.

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