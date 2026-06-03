Founders Financial Securities LLC Takes $285,000 Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Founders Financial Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,199 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,970,388,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter worth $491,053,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sandisk by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,655,860 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $866,310,000 after buying an additional 1,133,276 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth $297,293,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sandisk in the fourth quarter valued at about $518,889,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 22,375 shares in the company, valued at $31,910,777.50. This represents a 9.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 5,025 shares of company stock worth $7,871,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Trading Down 2.6%

SNDK stock opened at $1,716.36 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $1,093.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $657.86. Sandisk Corporation has a 52 week low of $36.87 and a 52 week high of $1,804.00. The company has a market cap of $254.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.66 and a beta of 4.87.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNDK. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Sandisk from $740.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sandisk from $1,625.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,400.00 target price on shares of Sandisk in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,368.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report).

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