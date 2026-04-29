Four Tree Island Advisory LLC Has $39.21 Million Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Four Tree Island Advisory LLC cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,070 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises about 21.6% of Four Tree Island Advisory LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC's holdings in Lam Research were worth $39,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Lam Research alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,489 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $144,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Carrera Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 3.1%

LRCX stock opened at $251.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $235.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $200.31. Lam Research Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.53 and a fifty-two week high of $275.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $314.36 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.78.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.11. Lam Research had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 66.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Lam Research's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Lam Research's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.62%.

Lam Research News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

Positive Sentiment: Sell‑side firms have been raising targets and reaffirming conviction (New Street to $280; other published lifts to ~$310 and higher), which supports medium‑term upside expectations for LRCX. Read More.

Sell‑side firms have been raising targets and reaffirming conviction (New Street to $280; other published lifts to ~$310 and higher), which supports medium‑term upside expectations for LRCX. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS estimate (to $5.66 from $5.31), aligning with consensus and signaling analysts expect continued earnings leverage from AI and memory demand. Read More.

Erste Group increased its FY2026 EPS estimate (to $5.66 from $5.31), aligning with consensus and signaling analysts expect continued earnings leverage from AI and memory demand. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lam’s April quarter beat revenue and EPS expectations and provided solid guidance, which underpins the bulls’ thesis around AI‑infrastructure and DRAM capacity ramps. Read More.

Lam’s April quarter beat revenue and EPS expectations and provided solid guidance, which underpins the bulls’ thesis around AI‑infrastructure and DRAM capacity ramps. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Mainstream media coverage is mixed — several pieces highlight LRCX as a momentum/long‑term buy but caution that average broker recommendations can be overly optimistic for short‑term timing. Read More.

Mainstream media coverage is mixed — several pieces highlight LRCX as a momentum/long‑term buy but caution that average broker recommendations can be overly optimistic for short‑term timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Sector‑wide profit taking and renewed US‑China geopolitical tensions around AI hardware spending drove a broad semiconductor selloff today, weighing on LRCX along with peers. Read More.

Sector‑wide profit taking and renewed US‑China geopolitical tensions around AI hardware spending drove a broad semiconductor selloff today, weighing on LRCX along with peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Additional headlines flagged a pullback after last week’s rally as geopolitics tightened, amplifying downside volatility for semiconductor capital‑equipment names. Read More.

Additional headlines flagged a pullback after last week’s rally as geopolitics tightened, amplifying downside volatility for semiconductor capital‑equipment names. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Lam’s Chief Legal Officer Ava Harter sold ~6,010 shares (Form 4 filed), a disclosure that can prompt short‑term investor caution despite being a modest percentage of total outstanding shares. Read More.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lam Research from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $221.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $285.94.

Get Our Latest Report on LRCX

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 50,057 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.03, for a total value of $11,214,269.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,081,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $242,334,371.15. This trade represents a 4.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,896 shares of company stock valued at $31,213,349. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Lam Research, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lam Research wasn't on the list.

While Lam Research currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here