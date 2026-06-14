Fourth Sail Capital LP Makes New $17.46 Million Investment in Tecnoglass Inc. $TGLS

Fourth Sail Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tecnoglass Inc. (NYSE:TGLS - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 346,991 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,461,000. Tecnoglass makes up about 2.8% of Fourth Sail Capital LP's portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fourth Sail Capital LP owned 0.75% of Tecnoglass at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arax Advisory Partners increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 596 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 673 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 223.4% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 637 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,122 shares of the company's stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGLS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tecnoglass from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tecnoglass from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley Financial decreased their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $63.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TGLS

Insider Activity at Tecnoglass

In related news, major shareholder Holding Corp Energy acquired 19,121 shares of Tecnoglass stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.27 per share, with a total value of $770,002.67. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,831,985 shares in the company, valued at $838,904,035.95. This represents a 0.09% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tecnoglass Stock Performance

TGLS stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.94. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.52 and a 1-year high of $84.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.42.

Tecnoglass (NYSE:TGLS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Tecnoglass had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm had revenue of $249.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tecnoglass Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Tecnoglass Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Tecnoglass's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.58%.

Tecnoglass Profile

Tecnoglass, Inc is a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer and distributor of architectural glass, windows and aluminum products for the construction industry. The company's product portfolio includes tempered, laminated and insulated glass units, high‐performance aluminum windows, curtainwall systems and storefront solutions tailored to commercial, residential and institutional projects.

Established in 1994 as a family‐run enterprise in Barranquilla, Colombia, Tecnoglass has grown through significant investments in automated production lines, research and development, and international quality certifications.

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